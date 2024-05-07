ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ORIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 375,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,370. The company has a market capitalization of $647.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $81,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

