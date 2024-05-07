Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Brookfield Property Partners Stock Performance
BPYPO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 15,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,602. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.11.
