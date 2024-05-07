BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT traded down $11.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.04. 1,979,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,562. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.