Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.33.

Cohu Trading Down 2.3 %

COHU opened at $28.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cohu by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

