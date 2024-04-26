Robert W. Baird Raises Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target to $525.00

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.85.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $458.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $361.16 and a 12 month high of $464.81.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total transaction of $1,103,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

