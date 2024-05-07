Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 128 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.