National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,143 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.05% of AutoZone worth $23,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.61.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,967.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,055.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,791.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

