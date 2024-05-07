OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.04 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

OneMain has raised its dividend by an average of 40.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OneMain has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OneMain to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.62.

View Our Latest Report on OMF

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.