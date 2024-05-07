Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.45% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

