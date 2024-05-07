17,786 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Insider Transactions at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.4 %

AM stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $279.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.