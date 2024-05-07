TCG Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 486,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

