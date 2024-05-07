Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total transaction of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Up 0.1 %

BeiGene stock opened at $162.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.58. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.97 and a 1-year high of $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.52 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 35.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.13.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

