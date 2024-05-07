TCG Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

