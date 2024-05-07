Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,821 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,821 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after buying an additional 837,166 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after purchasing an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Transactions at FS Credit Opportunities

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 11,000 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FSCO stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.