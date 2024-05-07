Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Community Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $462,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $929,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $39.23. The company has a market cap of $655.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

