National Bank of Canada FI Has $24.85 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 114.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,602 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 69.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $321.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

