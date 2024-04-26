Bfsg LLC Takes Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 90.28.

ARM Stock Up 2.3 %

ARM opened at 100.23 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 12 month low of 46.50 and a 12 month high of 164.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 125.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is 87.57.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.