FY2025 EPS Estimates for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Increased by Analyst

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.56. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LRN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.75. 79,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,511. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stride has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.26.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $520.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

