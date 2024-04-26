FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.83.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion.

In other Rogers Communications news, Director Edward Rogers bought 400 shares of Rogers Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,569.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$25,569.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

