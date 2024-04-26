Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for DocuSign, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DocuSign in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $57.72. 137,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,248. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 781.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

