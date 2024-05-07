Private Advisor Group LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $92.81. 599,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,503. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.95 and a 12 month high of $93.84. The company has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.20.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

