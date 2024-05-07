Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,760 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $10,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $683,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.7% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,647,366 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

