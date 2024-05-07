Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 94,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert A. Michael sold 68,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.45, for a total transaction of $12,153,699.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,645 shares in the company, valued at $17,405,910.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,075,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,250. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 165.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.31.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

