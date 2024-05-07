Private Advisor Group LLC Has $37.43 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,998. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

