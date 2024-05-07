Private Advisor Group LLC Has $32.38 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $32,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.52. The stock had a trading volume of 265,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.32 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

