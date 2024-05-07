Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,779 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $337,066,728.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,237,458,141.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $1,687,250.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,187,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 5,816,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $337,066,728.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 677,052,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,237,458,141.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.46. 7,889,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,391,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.34 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.38%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

