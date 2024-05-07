Private Advisor Group LLC Has $28.69 Million Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,302 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.31% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 33,912 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3,081.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 33,891 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.01. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

