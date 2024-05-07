Private Advisor Group LLC Has $31.14 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,342 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after purchasing an additional 939,567 shares in the last quarter. Cornell University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512,106. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.04. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

