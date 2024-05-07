Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. 588,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,936. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.