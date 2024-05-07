Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 74,693 Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,693 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.71% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,443,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,792,000 after buying an additional 318,551 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 179,018 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after buying an additional 139,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after buying an additional 74,674 shares during the last quarter.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QGRO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 15,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average is $77.42. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $62.82 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $910.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.12.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

