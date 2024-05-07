Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 552 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 6,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of COF stock traded down $1.11 on Tuesday, reaching $142.22. 1,077,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.34. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.22 and a 52 week high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

