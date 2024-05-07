Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Grows Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360,775 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,003,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after buying an additional 483,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,316,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,203,000 after buying an additional 554,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,232,000 after buying an additional 428,537 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

NEM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,459,188. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $49.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.35.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

