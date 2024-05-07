AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after purchasing an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after buying an additional 176,623 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 341.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in AutoZone by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,055,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $26.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,994.05. 81,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,055.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,791.59. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

