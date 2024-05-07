The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,939 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after buying an additional 2,870,662 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,361,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $49,752,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,338,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 497,233 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,281. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.