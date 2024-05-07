Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.97.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.80. 2,266,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,994,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $101.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.62.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

