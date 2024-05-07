Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 345,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,856,000 after buying an additional 323,500 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 79,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.40. The stock had a trading volume of 550,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,382. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.13 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.16. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 21.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.33.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

See Also

