Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI opened at $349.64 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $356.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

