American Electric Power Company, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88 (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
American Electric Power has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 59.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.
American Electric Power Price Performance
AEP stock opened at $88.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $92.88. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.14.
Get Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power
About American Electric Power
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
