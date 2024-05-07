Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.
Hilltop Trading Down 0.6 %
HTH stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop
In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hilltop
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.