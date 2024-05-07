Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Hilltop has a dividend payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hilltop to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Trading Down 0.6 %

HTH stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $285.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hilltop’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $94,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hilltop

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.