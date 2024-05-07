TCG Advisory Services LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABR shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.63. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.83%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

