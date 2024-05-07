Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 217,742 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,742 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Antero Resources worth $13,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the period. Kailix Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,914,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,414,000 after acquiring an additional 423,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE AR traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. 509,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,917,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.68 and a beta of 3.27. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $34.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares in the company, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 477,280 shares of company stock worth $12,490,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

