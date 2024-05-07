LivePerson (LPSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.58.

In related news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,835. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

