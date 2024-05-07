HC Wainwright Raises Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target to $13.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RANI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Rani Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.33.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

