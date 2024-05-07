EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) PT Lowered to $30.00

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 167.86% from the stock’s previous close.

EYPT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $583.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.70.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.27. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.48% and a negative net margin of 153.84%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EyePoint Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,774,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 30,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

