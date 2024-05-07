Insmed (INSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INSM stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Insmed has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

