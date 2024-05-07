Insmed (INSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Insmed to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Insmed Stock Up 1.6 %
INSM stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. Insmed has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $32.00.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
