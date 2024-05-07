Allient (ALNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Allient to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.65 million. Allient had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, analysts expect Allient to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allient Price Performance

Allient stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. Allient has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $513.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Allient Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Allient

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ashish Bendre sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $690,745.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,901.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Leach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $164,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,873,066.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,382 shares of company stock worth $1,191,296. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNT. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Allient in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Allient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

See Also

