Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 19.9 %

IART opened at $23.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,690 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

