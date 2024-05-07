Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.000-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Aaron’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.00-0.25 EPS.

AAN opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 1.31. Aaron’s has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 625.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aaron’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.67.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

