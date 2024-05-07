Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 136.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:LYEL opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. Lyell Immunopharma has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $647.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.54.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 180,486.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,448,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

