Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.53) EPS.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.29. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 196.12% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 817.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDIT

Editas Medicine Trading Up 2.3 %

Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.34. 173,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,145. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $439.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.01. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Insider Transactions at Editas Medicine

In other news, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $191,480.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $733,102.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,767.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 20,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $191,480.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,335.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 49.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth $1,097,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $748,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,482,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.